Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after buying an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,855,000 after buying an additional 600,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,445,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,373,000 after buying an additional 591,463 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,273,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,116,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day moving average of $180.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

