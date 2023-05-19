Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 321,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,270. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $58.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

