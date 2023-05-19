Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,254,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,159,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $770.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $318.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.77.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

