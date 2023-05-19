Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.11. The stock had a trading volume of 721,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,575. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.39.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.