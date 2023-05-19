Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,671,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $901,267,000 after acquiring an additional 132,105 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $863,392,000 after purchasing an additional 574,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,706,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $809,052,000 after purchasing an additional 671,235 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average is $85.88. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.05 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

