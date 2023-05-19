Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 2,331 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUEM. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,466 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $226.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

