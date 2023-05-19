Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

AVID has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $33.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $900.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 1,062.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

