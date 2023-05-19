Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $51.07 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $814.62 million and approximately $51.07 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $6.97 or 0.00025964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,335 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,335.3265201 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.98471783 USD and is down -5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $85,290,852.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

