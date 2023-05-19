Axie Infinity Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.02 or 0.00026044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $820.64 million and approximately $61.10 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020640 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018122 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,942.26 or 1.00002911 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,335 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,335.3265201 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.98471783 USD and is down -5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $85,290,852.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.