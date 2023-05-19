AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AXTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.49.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.07. AXT has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

Insider Transactions at AXT

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.62 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 7.69%. Research analysts predict that AXT will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $33,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 2,349.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AXT during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the first quarter valued at $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 542.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.