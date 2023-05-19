Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Ayr Wellness Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.16.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.24. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 92.53%. The business had revenue of $124.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

