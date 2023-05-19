AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
AZZ stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10. AZZ has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.66%.
AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating.
