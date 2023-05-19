AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AZZ Trading Up 1.3 %

AZZ stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10. AZZ has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AZZ

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 69.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 659.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in AZZ by 563.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 557.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating.

