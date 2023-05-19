B. Riley Trims Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Target Price to $8.00

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

RTL stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. Necessity Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $621.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.36%. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.00%.

Institutional Trading of Necessity Retail REIT

About Necessity Retail REIT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 1,532.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

