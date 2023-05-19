B. Riley Trims Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Target Price to $8.00

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 0.2 %
RTL stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. Necessity Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $621.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.40.
Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.36%. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.00%.
Institutional Trading of Necessity Retail REIT
About Necessity Retail REIT
Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.
See Also
