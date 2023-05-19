Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Major Shareholder Buys $407,250.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BWGet Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 371,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,808.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 22,179 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $121,540.92.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of BW stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $497.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $8.66.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The company had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 666.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.