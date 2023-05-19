Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Major Shareholder Buys $407,250.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 371,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,808.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 22,179 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $121,540.92.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of BW stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $497.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $8.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The company had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 666.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.