Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of BW opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.66.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 42,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
