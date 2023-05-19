Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.13% of Snap-on worth $16,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap-on Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.32. 96,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $265.02.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

