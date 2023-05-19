Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $10.87 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,530 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,238 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $18.94. 67,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $264.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Further Reading

