Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $22.63 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.05% of Ecolab worth $22,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ECL traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.22. The stock had a trading volume of 175,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $179.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.64 and a 200 day moving average of $156.00. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,618. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.