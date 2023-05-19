Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $8.20 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 237,038 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.37. 5,275,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,765,055. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $172.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

