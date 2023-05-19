Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $9.99 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.73. The company had a trading volume of 575,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,034. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $56.65.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

