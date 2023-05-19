Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,255 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $19,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth about $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HOMB traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. 294,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,274. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

