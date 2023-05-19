Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 25,595 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,595 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.23% of LCI Industries worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in LCI Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.77. 78,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $139.89.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $973.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.61 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.54%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.14.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

