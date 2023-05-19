Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 2,854 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,680,000 after purchasing an additional 266,711 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,576,000 after acquiring an additional 300,053 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,963,000 after acquiring an additional 141,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,216,000 after purchasing an additional 66,267 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,546,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.71.
AJG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.41. 204,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,015. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.24 and a fifty-two week high of $219.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
