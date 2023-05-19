Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 7,049 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $54.36. The stock had a trading volume of 615,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,057. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

