Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 906 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.98 and a 200-day moving average of $240.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.