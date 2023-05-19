Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Balchem Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $123.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Balchem has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.04.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,335.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 261.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 158.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

