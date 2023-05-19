Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Gap Down to $21.84

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.84, but opened at $21.39. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 19,112 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 138.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Banco de Chile by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 473.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

