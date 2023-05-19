Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.3% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,254,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,195,051. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $223.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

