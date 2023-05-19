Bank of America Downgrades Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $121.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $132.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.07.

CPT stock opened at $106.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.77 and its 200 day moving average is $112.45. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $147.71.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,264,000 after purchasing an additional 351,965 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after acquiring an additional 157,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,147,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $333,911,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

