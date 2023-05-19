Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.77.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BAC opened at $28.47 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $226.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.