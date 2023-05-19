Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Director Purchases $32,290.00 in Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) Director Kent Thomas Lucien purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $67.02. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $85.45.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Compass Point downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.