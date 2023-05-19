Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.70.
Bank of Montreal Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $88.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.38. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $110.67.
Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 162,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,747,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,944,000 after buying an additional 44,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,780,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,450,000 after buying an additional 158,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
