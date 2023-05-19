Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$139.00 at CSFB

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective decreased by CSFB from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$146.09.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$119.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$119.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$126.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$113.47 and a 52 week high of C$138.85.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.13 by C$0.09. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 13.3034091 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

