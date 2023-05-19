Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 24,527 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1,812.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,527 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $651,913,000. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $473,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $421.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

