Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.80 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.19). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of C$7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.25 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$67.02 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$63.19 and a 12-month high of C$86.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$76.45.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

