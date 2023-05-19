Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.80 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Prudential Financial by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 121,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,298 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 118,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 350.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

