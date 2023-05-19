Bank of Nova Scotia Has $7.16 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 292.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,074 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth $2,913,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

CTRA stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

