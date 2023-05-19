Bank of Nova Scotia Has $8.12 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,404 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $175.64 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.22 and its 200-day moving average is $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.