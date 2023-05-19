Bank of Nova Scotia Has $9.04 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,965,000 after acquiring an additional 600,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in VICI Properties by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,319,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,948,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,047,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,396 shares during the period.

VICI opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $35.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.92.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

