Bank of Nova Scotia Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $13,464,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HPE opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

