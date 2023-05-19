Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AON were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of AON by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Shares of AON stock opened at $324.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $338.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

