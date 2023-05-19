Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 672,015 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $79.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,110,633.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,938.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,045 shares of company stock worth $13,169,831. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

