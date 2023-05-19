Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 739,631 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 739,631 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.06% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,077,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,231,000 after buying an additional 60,918 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 116,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 85,110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $45.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

