Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 189,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Lazard Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.