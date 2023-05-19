Barclays Cuts BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 225

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.82) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.44) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.00) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.44) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 192.14 ($2.41).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

