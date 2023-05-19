Barclays Cuts BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 225

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.82) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.44) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.00) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.44) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 192.14 ($2.41).
