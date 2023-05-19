Barclays Increases TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $95.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.40.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $78.81. 1,706,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,780. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.