Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. 14,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,653. Barings Participation Investors has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the first quarter worth $1,115,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the second quarter worth $185,000.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

