Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Barings Participation Investors Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. 14,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,653. Barings Participation Investors has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60.
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
