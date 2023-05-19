Barrington Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) – Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for HireQuest in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HireQuest’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HireQuest’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of HireQuest from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

HireQuest Stock Performance

Shares of HQI stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. HireQuest has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.01.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). HireQuest had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 149,900.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HireQuest by 6,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in HireQuest during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 437.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It also offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

