Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works updated its Q2 guidance to $0.27-0.32 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.68-3.08 EPS.
Bath & Body Works Price Performance
Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $49.55.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works
Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
