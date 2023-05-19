Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works updated its Q2 guidance to $0.27-0.32 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.68-3.08 EPS.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

