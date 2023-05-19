Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of mid-single digit decline, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.50 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.27-0.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBWI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.62.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,573,000 after buying an additional 174,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after buying an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,725,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,450,000 after purchasing an additional 106,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,696,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,226,000 after purchasing an additional 709,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

